While most of the buzz is about the recent trade of Jacob Trouba from the New York Rangers to the Anaheim Ducks, there's another deal to announce between Western and Eastern Conference opponents, though not nearly as significant.

The Canadiens have traded for defenseman Noel Hoefenmayer from the Edmonton Oilers, and in return are sending Jacob Perreault to Edmonton.

The deal has been made official by the NHL and is nothing more than a depth move for both organizations. It's likely that both players will be assigned to their new clubs' respective American Hockey League affiliate, and will play at the NHL level only in the event of an injury to a regular roster player.

The Oilers have already dealt with an injury to a key player this season, as Zach Hyman missed five straight games before returning to the lineup on Thursday night; having additional depth is never a bad thing.

Canadiens and Oilers hooked up for minor trade on Friday

A native of Ontario, Noel Hoefenmayer was originally selected by the Arizona Coyotes with the 108th pick in the 2017 NHL Draft while playing for the Ottawa 67s of the OHL.

However, he never formally signed with the Coyotes and eventually signed a two-year contract with the Toronto Marlies, the American Hockey League affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs. He later signed a one-year contract with the Oilers in July of 2023 and followed that up with another one-year deal last offseason.

He's played in 11 games with the AHL's Bakersfield Condors this season, scoring a goal with six assists.

Meanwhile, Jacob Perrault was taken with the 27th overall pick by the Anaheim Ducks in the 2020 NHL Draft. Later, he would be traded to the Habs and assigned to their AHL affiliate, the Laval Rocket.

He's split his time between the Rocket and the ECHL's Trois-Rivieres Lions this season.