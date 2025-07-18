Ahead of their upcoming series against the Detroit Tigers, the Texas Rangers have made some crucial roster adjustments. The Tigers have recalled infielder Justin Foscue from Triple-A Round Rock and optioned utility man Michael Helman back to the minors, according to Jeff Wilson of DLLS Sports.

These moves come as the team continues to adjust to injuries and search for lineup stability amid the 2025 campaign.

Foscue, 26, is making his second appearance with the Rangers in 2025. During his first appearance from June 21 to July 4, he played in three games, going 1-for-6 at the plate with a double and two RBIs. Defensively, he converted all seven of his chances at first base.

In Triple-A this season, Foscue has been productive, slashing .262/.353/.471 with an OPS of .824. Over 52 games with Round Rock, he has recorded 10 home runs, 13 doubles, 37 RBIs, 27 walks, and 37 runs scored.

Foscue, a former first-round pick (14th overall) in the 2020 MLB Draft, has had an up-and-down journey filled with injuries and strong minor league performances.

In 2023, he hit .266/.394/.468 with 18 home runs, 84 RBIs, and 14 stolen bases for Round Rock. He was added to the 40-man roster in November 2023 to protect him from the Rule 5 Draft. His MLB debut came in April 2024, though injuries limited his exposure. In 18 career MLB games over the last two seasons, Foscue owns a .063 average (3-for-48) with three RBI.

Helman, 29, was optioned after a brief five-game run with the Rangers. He went 0-for-4 with two walks, one stolen base, and two runs scored. He made two starts in center field and also appeared as a defensive replacement at shortstop. Across 14 total MLB games with Minnesota (2024) and Texas (2025), Helman has a .214 batting average (3-for-14) with two doubles and four runs scored.

These moves also follow the placement of infielder Jake Burger on the 10-day injured list (retroactive to July 13) due to a left quad strain. Burger had last played on July 12, appearing as a pinch-hitter. In 75 games this season, Burger has hit .228/.259/.401 with 11 home runs and 35 RBIs.

To address Burger’s absence, the Rangers are expected to activate first baseman/designated hitter Rowdy Tellez before the series opener against the Tigers. Tellez, 30, recently signed a minor league deal with Texas after being released by the Mariners. In four games with Round Rock, he’s impressed, slashing .333/.375/.800 with two home runs in 16 plate appearances.

The Rangers’ active roster stands at 25 players, with a move anticipated to fill the 26th spot ahead of the Tigers series. The team currently has 39 players on the 40-man roster and four players, Cody Bradford, Jon Gray, Tyler Mahle, and Josh Sborz, on the 60-day injured list.