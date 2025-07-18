The list of unsigned 2025 NFL Draft second round picks is starting to dwindle. The Washington Commanders rose as the latest to lock in their day two selection Trey Amos Thursday.

Amos is officially signed ahead of the start of NFL training camp. Washington and Amos agreed to a four-year rookie deal, NBC Sports' Pro Football Talk helped confirm following multiple reports of the move.

Amos joined another past Ole Miss Rebels star who got deals done on the same day. His former teammate Tre Harris ended his own holdout with the Los Angeles Chargers.

The cornerback Amos immediately took to X (formerly Twitter) to react to his signing. All he needed was to post a grinning face emoji to express his excitement over his new deal.

Trey Amos soon playing with newly signed NFL legend on Commanders

Washington grabbed Amos at No. 61 overall. The Amos move comes nearly 24 hours after a blockbuster deal Washington pulled off.

The NFC title game runner-up signed Von Miller to a one-year deal Wednesday. The 36-year-old Miller heads to a defense that already features future Pro Football Hall of Famer Bobby Wagner. Plus can help spark a pass rush that lost sack leader Dante Fowler Jr.

Article Continues Below

Amos helps lead the new rookie movement in the nation's capitol. He's fresh off piling 50 total tackles for a career-high. But that wasn't his only personal best mark. Amos grabbed three interceptions for the first time in his college career. He broke up 13 passes in coverage. The CB even snatched four tackles for a loss.

Amos impressed Washington early during OTAs in June. He's even matched himself up with past Pro Bowl wide receiver Michael Gallup, who signed during the offseason. He also went at it with another Pro Bowl addition in Deebo Samuel.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pounder brings a press man presence to Dan Quinn and his defense. Amos even high points the football and can haul down picks off his vertical jump. He showed a knack for excelling in both press and zone coverage.

Amos never played his entire career in Oxford, though. He lined up for Louisiana and Alabama. Including facing his share of future NFL talent like Xavier Worthy and Brian Thomas at WR.

Ole Miss/Alabama CB Trey Amos against Xavier Worthy, Brock Bowers, Roman Wilson, and Brian Thomas. Then just some dope plays at the end. pic.twitter.com/Eyh2n3LxEl — Hayden Winks (@HaydenWinks) March 31, 2025 Expand Tweet

Amos will head to a CB room featuring perennial Pro Bowler Marshon Lattimore and last year's breakout defensive rookie Mike Sainristil, who swatted 14 passes his side.