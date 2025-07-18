The list of unsigned 2025 NFL Draft second round picks is starting to dwindle. The Washington Commanders rose as the latest to lock in their day two selection Trey Amos Thursday.

Amos is officially signed ahead of the start of NFL training camp. Washington and Amos agreed to a four-year rookie deal, NBC Sports' Pro Football Talk helped confirm following multiple reports of the move.

Amos joined another past Ole Miss Rebels star who got deals done on the same day. His former teammate Tre Harris ended his own holdout with the Los Angeles Chargers.

The cornerback Amos immediately took to X (formerly Twitter) to react to his signing. All he needed was to post a grinning face emoji to express his excitement over his new deal.

Trey Amos soon playing with newly signed NFL legend on Commanders 

Mississippi defensive back Trey Amos (DB03) participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Washington grabbed Amos at No. 61 overall. The Amos move comes nearly 24 hours after a blockbuster deal Washington pulled off.

The NFC title game runner-up signed Von Miller to a one-year deal Wednesday. The 36-year-old Miller heads to a defense that already features future Pro Football Hall of Famer Bobby Wagner. Plus can help spark a pass rush that lost sack leader Dante Fowler Jr.

Article Continues Below

Amos helps lead the new rookie movement in the nation's capitol. He's fresh off piling 50 total tackles for a career-high. But that wasn't his only personal best mark. Amos grabbed three interceptions for the first time in his college career. He broke up 13 passes in coverage. The CB even snatched four tackles for a loss.

Amos impressed Washington early during OTAs in June. He's even matched himself up with past Pro Bowl wide receiver Michael Gallup, who signed during the offseason. He also went at it with another Pro Bowl addition in Deebo Samuel.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pounder brings a press man presence to Dan Quinn and his defense. Amos even high points the football and can haul down picks off his vertical jump. He showed a knack for excelling in both press and zone coverage.

Amos never played his entire career in Oxford, though. He lined up for Louisiana and Alabama. Including facing his share of future NFL talent like Xavier Worthy and Brian Thomas at WR.

Amos will head to a CB room featuring perennial Pro Bowler Marshon Lattimore and last year's breakout defensive rookie Mike Sainristil, who swatted 14 passes his side.

More Commanders News
Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller (40) against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Von Miller’s first post after signing with Commanders goes viralLorenzo J Reyna ·
Von Miller Bills
Commanders sign Von Miller to contract in free agencyTroy Finnegan ·
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) warms up before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium.
Commanders’ Terry McLaurin thinking of using training camp as leverageRexwell Villas ·
image thumbnail
Commanders’ player under most pressure entering 2025 NFL seasonDouglas Fritz ·
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) walks off the field after warmup prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers, toppic at Northwest Stadium.
Commanders’ Terry McLaurin ‘disappointed’ by lack of contract extension talksBenedetto Vitale ·
Art Monk gives his induction speech at the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement at Fawcett Stadium.
Commanders set to retire legendary Hall of Fame WR’s number in 2025Ben Strauss ·