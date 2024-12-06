The Anaheim Ducks have traded for defenseman Jacob Trouba, formerly of the New York Rangers. Rumors around the ex-captain have been swirling since the summer when he denied a trade to the Detroit Red Wings. After rumors picked back up in November, the trade market picked up. Larry Brooks of the New York Post broke the news.

“BREAKING: To advance the story, told by league source that Trouba is going to Anaheim,” Brooks posted.

Trouba is 30 years old and has a contract worth $8 million per season that runs through 2025-26. The Ducks sent 25-year-old Urho Vaakanainen and a draft pick to the Rangers, per Jonny Lazarus of Daily Faceoff.

Multiple reports have also surfaced that no salary has been retained in this deal. The Ducks will hold his full $8 million salary for the remainder of this season and all of next year. Before the deal, Spotrac had Anaheim's cap space over $20 million. They can afford to take the whole deal and will have it counting against their cap for the next year and a half.

What is next for the Ducks?

While they do not get the same attention as the Rangers, this season has been equally as disappointing for the Ducks. Stuck in an eternal rebuild, they have young forwards who have shown promise but cannot win games. They even have a young goalie, Lukas Dostal, who has stolen the starting role from John Gibson.

Now with Jacob Trouba on defense, they hope their blue line can improve this season. This season is already slipping away, with less than a 4% chance of making the playoffs according to MoneyPuck. Trouba's contract will help them hit the salary floor and develop their young defenseman.

The Rangers play the first game without their captain Jacob Trouba on Friday night against the Penguins. The Ducks also play on Friday night, but there are no reports on when Trouba can be expected in Anaheim. They head east for a road trip starting on Monday. The Rangers visit the Ducks on March 28.