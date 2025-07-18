The Chicago Cubs are in the middle of their most successful season in almost a decade. The 2025 Cubs squad led by Pete Crow-Armstrong and Kyle Tucker has fans thinking back to the 2016 team that won a title. When the Cubs asked fans who they would like to bring from the past to the present, the overwhelming response was Colorado Rockies third baseman Kris Bryant.

Fans jumped all over the question posed by Chicago on their social media page.

“If you could add any player from the 2016 Cubs to the current Cubs team, who would it be and why?” the Cubs asked.

Other answers to the question were Anthony Rizzo and Kyle Schwarber. While both players have had success since leaving Chicago, they were key pieces to the team's championship run. Schwarber is still just as good, coming off a heroic performance in the All-Star Game. Rizzo is a bit older, but fans want him and Bryant to return and help the Cubs win another championship.

“The Cubs have a black hole at 3B so anyone not choosing Kris Bryant who literally won the MVP that year at 3B doesn't know ball,” one fan commented.

“2016 NL MVP,” said another. “To fill the void at 3rd as Shaw continues to develop.”

“The answer is obviously Kris Bryant,” another said before explaining the pick. “The only other option I’d remotely consider is Lester. A lot of people in the comments saying Jake Arrieta are forgetting he was the 3rd best starter on the team in 2016.”

“Any single answer other than Kris Bryant is insane,” another comment said.

“Bryant, the 2016 MVP with 100 GS at 3B that season,” one fan wrote, reminding others of Bryant's dominance. “Otherwise, Lester or Hendricks.”

While Bryant is navigating through his contract with the Rockies, he is remembered fondly in Chicago. If the Cubs are willing to make the investment, Chicago fans could get exactly what they want at the deadline. The real question is how willing the team's front office is to go all in on the 2025 season.