The Chicago Cubs are in the middle of their most successful season in almost a decade. The 2025 Cubs squad led by Pete Crow-Armstrong and Kyle Tucker has fans thinking back to the 2016 team that won a title. When the Cubs asked fans who they would like to bring from the past to the present, the overwhelming response was Colorado Rockies third baseman Kris Bryant.

Fans jumped all over the question posed by Chicago on their social media page.

“If you could add any player from the 2016 Cubs to the current Cubs team, who would it be and why?” the Cubs asked.

Other answers to the question were Anthony Rizzo and Kyle Schwarber. While both players have had success since leaving Chicago, they were key pieces to the team's championship run. Schwarber is still just as good, coming off a heroic performance in the All-Star Game. Rizzo is a bit older, but fans want him and Bryant to return and help the Cubs win another championship.

“The Cubs have a black hole at 3B so anyone not choosing Kris Bryant who literally won the MVP that year at 3B doesn't know ball,” one fan commented.

“2016 NL MVP,” said another. “To fill the void at 3rd as Shaw continues to develop.”

“The answer is obviously Kris Bryant,” another said before explaining the pick. “The only other option I’d remotely consider is Lester. A lot of people in the comments saying Jake Arrieta are forgetting he was the 3rd best starter on the team in 2016.”

“Any single answer other than Kris Bryant is insane,” another comment said.

“Bryant, the 2016 MVP with 100 GS at 3B that season,” one fan wrote, reminding others of Bryant's dominance. “Otherwise, Lester or Hendricks.”

While Bryant is navigating through his contract with the Rockies, he is remembered fondly in Chicago. If the Cubs are willing to make the investment, Chicago fans could get exactly what they want at the deadline. The real question is how willing the team's front office is to go all in on the 2025 season.

More Chicago Cubs News
Chicago Cubs right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) bats against the Cleveland Guardians during the third inning at Wrigley Field.
Rays rumors: Ken Rosenthal brings up ‘wild and crazy’ Kyle Tucker ideaChristopher Hennessy ·
1 fatal flaw Chicago Cubs must address before 2025 mlb trade deadline
1 Fatal flaw Chicago Cubs must address before 2025 MLB trade deadlineRB Hayek ·
Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg is introduced during the National Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
Cubs’ Ryne Sandberg gives fans update on ‘challenging’ cancer battleGuillermo Guajardo ·
National League outfielder Kyle Tucker (30) of the Chicago Cubs on the field during workouts for the 2025 MLB All Star Game at Truist Park.
Kyle Turner repeats himself when asked about future with CubsZachary Howell ·
Chicago Cubs first baseman Justin Turner (3) talks on the field before the game against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park.
Cubs’s Justin Turner baskes in glory after home run derby idea becomes realityMalik Brown ·
A wide angel general view of Miami Marlins pitcher Calvin Faucher (53) pitching to Chicago Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner (2) during the seventh inning at Wrigley Field.
Cubs send heartfelt message to Sarah Langs before MLB All-Star GameRussell Steinberg ·