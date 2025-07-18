Pete Crow-Armstrong made his All-Star Game debut on Tuesday night in Atlanta. The Chicago Cubs outfielder is squarely in the MVP race in the National League. His ascension to stardom has taken Major League Baseball and the sports world by storm. Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell shared his disappointment when he found out the star used to be a New York Met.

Mitchell is a New York native who is an unapologetic Mets fan. He and other New York supporters lamented when the media reflected on Crow-Armstrong's MLB career. The outfielder got his start in the Mets' farm system, working his way through the minor leagues after he joined the league. However, a trade that netted the Mets an All-Star sent him to the Cubs.

His arrival in Chicago was not big news when it happened. Now that he is one of the best players in the league, Mitchell and others are upset. The Cavaliers guard took to social media to share his thoughts on the fact that New York could have had another star in their outfield.

“Just found out Pete Crow-Armstrong was on the Mets lol I’m sick 😂😂,” Mitchell posted.

In the Mets' defense, they could not have known what Crow-Armstrong was going to become when they traded him. At the time, he was an injured prospect who helped New York get Javier Baez. Four years after the trade was made, the Mets are left with nothing but regret.

The Mets moved on from one of MLB's best young stars in Crow-Armstrong. The players they traded for are no longer with the team. Now, New York has become a bit of a laughing post in the league as the Cubs benefit from the trade.

The Mets have a chance to silence the doubters in the second half of the season. A strong finish could see New York surpass Chicago in the standings. However, fans like Mitchell will remember the trade throughout Crow-Armstrong's career and always wonder what could have been.