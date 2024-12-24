Finnish forward Patrik Laine has been a revelation for the Montreal Canadiens, scoring eight power-play goals since his return to action in early December; he's already second overall in the NHL for goals scored with the man advantage.

Laine returns to Columbus for the first time since the trade to Montreal, and he's admitting that had had it with the losing, via the Columbus Post Dispatch.

“It's like I said in interviews that, you know, I love being here and it’s going great and I don’t want to leave, and, obviously, things happened and that was kind of it for me,” Laine said Monday. “I feel like we were just doing the same thing year after year, you know? I was just tired of losing and just giving up when it’s December and we’ll start focusing on next year. It’s like, ‘I’m not going to do that,’ you know?”

Laine spent four years with the Blue Jackets, but dealt with several injuries and also had his stay in the NHLPA Player Assistance Program in order to, as he put it, work on his mental health.

However, Laine believes that the Blue Jackets were simply too content with not winning.

“That’s just frustrating as a player, when you’re trying to win and some people are not like that and they’re a little too satisfied and a little too comfortable with where they’re at,” Laine said. “So that really wasn’t a fit for me anymore. But here (in Montreal), it doesn’t matter if we’re winning or losing. We’re always trying our best … so, that’s kind of how I felt about it.”

Laine has eight goals (all on the power-play) and an assist so far since returning from his injury he suffered during a pre-season game in September.

Before returning to action this month, Laine hadn't played a regular-season game since December 14 of last year. He suffered a broken clavicle and then entered the NHLPA Player Assistance Program the following month due to mental health struggles, spending several months in the program before being cleared in July.