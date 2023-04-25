Despite a loss to Dmitry Bivol last year, Canelo Alvarez still feels he’s the pound-for-pound best boxer on the planet.

Alvarez suffered his first defeat since losing to Floyd Mayweather back in 2013 when he was comprehensively outboxed by Bivol in their light heavyweight title fight last year.

The Mexican superstar has since bounced back with a trilogy win over Gennadiy Golovkin while he is set to defend his super middleweight titles against John Ryder in Mexico during Cinco de Mayo weekend next.

Although nothing is confirmed, Alvarez has made no secret that he would like to fight Bivol in a rematch later this year and that still remains the case.

“No, it’s not a fact yet, but my mentality is on that and we’ll see after this fight, everything depends on this one, we’ll sit down and talk about that fight, but that’s the one I want for September,” Alvarez was quoted as saying by Spanish publication Marca. “I want to fight at 175 pounds, the same terms as the last fight, we haven’t sat down to talk yet, that’s my idea.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

While Alvarez was outclassed by Bivol, he certainly doesn’t believe the undefeated Russian is invincible despite the size difference. He also claims there were other factors in play that resulted in only his second professional defeat.

“Dangerous no, he’s a good fighter, he’s a weight above me, it’s always going to be a little more complicated, but I can handle that and more,” Alvarez added. “It is to be available to train one hundred per cent, with my hands well, without injuries, because the first part I won it without problems, but the exhaustion came, because I also had a rib injury.”

Alvarez was regarded by many as the pound-for-pound best boxer in the sport, but dropped down the ranks following his defeat to Bivol with the likes of WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford and heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk moving above him.

But as far as Alvarez is concerned, he is still the best boxer in the world simply because he’s the only champion actively moving up and down in weight.

“I feel like the best in the world, I’m the only one who has gone up and faced the best, going up and down in weight is not easy, I deserve that place,” Alvarez explained.