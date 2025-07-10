ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The WBO and IBF women's super middleweight titles will merge on Friday night when Savannah Marshall (13-1) and Shadasia Green (15-1) clash in the ring. It is time to continue our boxing odds series with a Savannah Marshall-Shadasia Green prediction and pick.

Marshall, 34, has not fought since July 2021, when she beat Franchon Crews-Dezurn by unanimous decision. The victory allowed her to rebound from a loss to Claressa Shields, which was the first defeat of her career. In the time since her last bout in the ring, Marshall made her MMA debut with the PFL and picked up a first-round TKO in the cage.

Green, 35, will make her first defense of the WBO title as she looks to collect a second belt. Despite having her momentum halted by Crews-Dezurn in December 2023, Green gained the title with a split decision win over Melinda Watpool in her most recent outing.

Here are the Savannah Marshall-Shadasia Green odds, courtesy of FanDuel

Netflix Boxing Odds: Savannah Marshall-Shadasia Green Odds

Savannah Marshall: -750

Shadasia Green: +420

Over 9.5 Rounds: -470

Under 9.5 Rounds: +310

How to Watch Savannah Marshall vs. Shadasia Green

Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

Fight ring walk time (estimated): 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT

TV/Stream: Netflix

Why Savannah Marshall Will Win

Marshall tends to be taller and longer than her opponents, and that will once again be the case against Green. The 5-foot-10 Marshall will be two inches taller and have a one-inch reach advantage. The numbers are not nearly as impressive as how she utilizes her range and manages distance, which will be a problem for Green.

In addition to her length, Marshall is deceptively quick and throws her punches from awkward angles. She is a problem for anyone and even forced Claressa Shields to take a few rounds to adjust to. As if her range did not make it hard enough, Marshall's chin and elite head movement make it almost impossible for anybody even to touch her in the early rounds.

Marshall's frame allows her to keep anyone at bay, but she is a uniquely strong finisher compared to her peers. The ‘Silent Assassin' has 10 knockout wins in her 13 professional fights, giving her a 77 percent knockout rate. Marshall tends to do a lot of her work early, with five of those stoppages coming within the first three rounds.

Why Shadasia Green Will Win

Green is not as tall as Marshall, but she packs the same amount of power in her punches. The WBO champion has 11 knockouts in her 15 professional wins, boasting a similar 73 percent knockout rate. It can take her a little while to find her timing, but once she gets going, Green is a snowball rolling downhill.

Since Marshall last fought, Green has stepped into the ring four times and gone 3-1 to become a champion. In a sport that moves as quickly as boxing does, Green has shot herself to the top of the division, while Marshall has remained stagnant. If the ring rust concerns legitimately affect Marshall, Green is the last person she wants to be in the ring with, particularly down the stretch.

Both fighters will have to weather the storm in this matchup, and Green seems better equipped to take damage. Marshall is harder to hit, but Green's chin has been tested more often and has yet to fail her. Green can be a bit of a wild card, but there are too many unknowns about Marshall to know which version of her will show up on Friday night.

Final Savannah Marshall-Shadasia Green Prediction & Pick

Green has the style to give Marshall problems, but it almost has to be a perfect storm for the fight to go her way. Green might be a touch faster and slightly more powerful, but Marshall will be longer with much better timing and footwork. Marshall, who loves to press forward and apply pressure, will also get what she wants against Green, who is susceptible to fighting off her back foot as she looks to counter.

Fighting against the ropes has worked for Green so far, but she tends to wind up and lunge into her counters. Marshall's timing and head movement are too good for that approach to work. Many fighters worse than Marshall have had success countering Green as she lunges in.

Even if Marshall comes in timid, which ring rust tends to cause, that might benefit her. Going blow-for-blow with Green would be a fatal idea, and a patient approach will create more openings for Marshall, who is the crisper boxer. Green has never been knocked out before, but Marshall handed four straight women their first knockout loss leading into her bout with Shields. Marshall will slowly chip away until she gets the first big highlight of the night.

Final Savannah Marshall-Shadasia Green Prediction & Pick: Savannah Marshall by KO/TKO (+390)