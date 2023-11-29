The Vancouver Canucks are off to a fairytale start in 2023-24, but they could get even better by targeting one of these players.

The Vancouver Canucks are defying all expectations in 2023-24, and enjoying a truly phenomenal start to the campaign. The Nucks are 15-7-1 through 23 games, good enough for second place in the Western Conference and tied for second in league standings through two months. The team just seems to be firing on all cylinders under coach Rick Tocchet.

The main culprits behind the roaring early-season success are the core pieces that have lasted through the dark days in British Columbia: Elias Pettersson, Quinn Hughes, JT Miller, Brock Boeser and Thatcher Demko.

Miller is second in league scoring with a seriously impressive 35 points in 23 games. Even more impressive is Hughes, who is third — and first in defensemen scoring — with 33 points of his own. He is the early Norris Trophy favorite, and has emerged into a top-two D-man in the National Hockey League. Not to be outdone, Boeser is leading the Rocket Richard race with an absurd 17 goals, including potting two more in a 3-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night. And Pettersson continues to hold down the fort at 1C, with nine goals and 30 points of his own.

It's clear that the stars are getting the job done in the early going. And Thatcher Demko is providing Vezina Trophy-caliber goaltending, helping Vancouver win some of the games they don't deserve to. All of that has fans in BC once again dreaming of a Stanley Cup, something this team hasn't gotten anywhere close to since 2011.

But the 2023-24 Vancouver Canucks can get even better. The defensive depth is still not great, especially the third pairing, and that's something general manager Patrik Allvin could rectify on the trade market. One player who stands out among the rest is hulking Calgary Flames blueliner Nikita Zadorov.

Nikita Zadorov could bolster Canucks' depth

Zadorov officially requested a trade away from the Flames earlier in November, and the Canucks have already been linked to the oversized Russian. That interest has already been magnified after Vancouver traded Anthony Beauviller to the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday.

“Given the Beauvillier trade to [the Blackhawks], I'm told you can add the [Canucks] to the list of interested suitors in pursuit of D Zadorov from the [Flames],” reported former NHL goalie and current ESPN analyst Kevin Weekes.

Vancouver freed up $4.15 million of cap space in the trade, giving the team money to work with to bring in the hard-nosed blueliner. Because of the Canucks' hot start to the season, they're in prime buying mode, and it would be surprising if Allvin didn't look to make a few moves before the New Year.

Zadorov finds himself at No. 4 on The Athletic's first NHL trade board of the season. He's behind just three other Flames teammates in Noah Hanifin, Elias Lindholm, and longtime Canuck and fan favorite Chris Tanev. The 28-year-old Zadorov is playing out the final year of a contract, and is making $3.75 million against the cap in 2023-24. Vancouver could make it work. Here's what Chris Johnston had to say about the physically imposing defenseman on Wednesday:

“Even after an early November trade request seeped out into the public realm, Zadorov remained in Calgary. For the time being, anyway. With free agency on the horizon and no extension coming from the Flames, the 6-foot-6 defenseman had concerns about his ice time and usage. He’s yearning to play meaningful minutes on a team with big aspirations, which explains why he’s been linked to Vancouver, New Jersey and Toronto, among other potential trade destinations. Zadorov is known for using his size to deliver punishing bodychecks. He plays with presence and can discourage opponents. Those are useful attributes when the games get most competitive and heated during the playoffs.”

Zadorov is exactly the kind of player the Canucks would covet ahead of the 2024 postseason. Like longtime Canuck Tyler Myers, he is hard to play against, moves the puck well, and fits on a third pairing. With Hughes and Filip Hronek manning the first two, Zadorov could play alongside a player like Ian Cole or Noah Juulsen and potentially thrive.

Sean Walker a consolation prize?

By all accounts, the Canucks are the frontrunner to land Zadorov. But if that doesn't work out, they could look to Philadelphia Flyers standout Sean Walker. Acquired from the LA Kings in a three-way trade also involving the Columbus Blue Jackets last summer, Walker has been excellent in Pennsylvania this season.

The 29-year-old right-shot D would be a prime candidate to play with either Hughes or Hronek, but could also highlight the third pairing. He's playing over 20 minutes a night for Philly and has emerged into a reliable offensive defenseman in the NHL. With him set to be a UFA next summer, it could take some time to see whether this Flyers team is for real, or if they're fated to fade into insignificance by the NHL Trade Deadline. But if Zadorov doesn't work out, Allvin should at least pick up the phone and discuss a player who is on a cheap, expiring contract.

With the team they have, the Canucks should have no trouble making the playoffs next April. But by adding another piece on defense, it could help them win a series for the first time since 2020.