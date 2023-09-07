Carson Soucy joined the Vancouver Canucks this summer knowing he could play an increased role. It's a situation he is excited about and is welcoming with open arms. But there's another reason Soucy decided to put pen to paper with Vancouver. And it has to do with two Hall of Fame-worthy former players on the coaching staff.

Soucy took part in some pre-training camp activities with some of his new teammates on Tuesday. Canucks players are getting together themselves before training camp officially kicks off in a few weeks.

Soucy had the opportunity to speak with the media after the fact. He spoke a bit more about his decision to join the Canucks. And it's there that he mentioned Adam Foote and Sergei Gonchar, two of the team's coaches.

“Year by year you learn so much. I don’t think you ever stop learning in this game, especially when you’ve got the talented D coaches we have and even the head coach too,” Soucy said, via the team's official website. “I think you can always learn; I think the mental is obviously a huge part of this game and that’s where we can keep growing.”

Both Foote and Gonchar are veterans of more than 1000 games in the NHL. They also have experience hoisting the Stanley Cup. Gonchar and the Pittsburgh Penguins did it in 2009 when they got revenge on the Detroit Red Wings. Foote, meanwhile, won two Cups with the Colorado Avalanche.

Foote and Gonchar have incredibly valid cases for enshrinement in the Hockey Hall of Fame. Both former players have a wealth of knowledge to share. And it seems that knowledge was a major reason Soucy joined the Canucks over other teams this summer.