Despite reports of an alleged rift between Vancouver Canucks teammates J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson, the latter wants to make it clear that he doesn't appreciate what he feels are made-up stories.

The Swedish forward recently met with media members and directly addressed the rumors of a feud between himself and his teammate. He also had an NSFW reaction to the reports, via X.

“I don't know why people still try to make shit up,” Pettersson said. “Excuse my language, but yeah, that's my response to it.”

When asked a follow-up question about the issue, Pettersson clearly wasn't interested in exploring it further.

“Oh my God, next question,” he exclaimed.

The Canucks, who dropped their game against the Ottawa Senators by a 5-4 final score in overtime, will next take on the San Jose Sharks on Monday night at Rogers Arena.

Canucks captain Quinn Hughes also addressed the alleged rift between JT Miller and Elias Pettersson

Ahead of Saturday's game against the Senators, Canucks captain Quinn Hughes addressed the reported rift between Pettersson and Miller, saying that it's a workable situation.

“One hundred percent I believe it's workable,” Hughes said, via Sportsnet. “You saw it last year, very evident. I think that both of them are going through their own struggles this year. I believe in both of them. They're great players and great people. There's time's where we all get into it but it is a family in here and we've just got to continue this year to push forward and play the way we want to play.”

The Canucks are attempting to defend their Pacific Division title from 2023-24 and go on another extended postseason run; they were eliminated last season by the eventual Western Conference champion Edmonton Oilers in a hard-fought seven-game series.

Earlier this season, Miller took an extended leave of absence from the team for an undisclosed personal issue, which he refused to discuss further upon his return to the lineup earlier this month.