Canucks star Elias Pettersson is due a new contract soon.

The Vancouver Canucks extended president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford on Friday. Rutherford's most pressing task now is securing the long-term future of star forward Elias Pettersson. Pettersson was asked about his contract status, but his stance regarding a new deal has not changed.

Pettersson kept his thoughts on an extension extremely straightforward when speaking to the media. “Wait until end of the year,” the Canucks star said, via NHL.com. His words echo his stance from before the 2023-24 NHL season where he mentioned he wasn't in a rush to sign anything.

Pettersson is entering restricted free agency this summer. The 25-year-old is building on a breakout season in 2022-23 that saw him score 102 points in 80 games. The Swedish star has 24 goals and 59 points through 45 games for the Canucks this season.

Canucks not worried about extending Elias Pettersson

Things are going well for Vancouver this season. They are surprisingly one of the best teams in the NHL. In fact, they currently sit one point ahead of the Boston Bruins atop the entire league. Pettersson is playing a major role, which may add to the urgency to get a deal done. However, the Canucks aren't feeling any pressure as of now.

“There's not anybody getting anxious here,” Rutherford said, via NHL.com. “Come the offseason, then things will get a lot more serious if in fact the situation gets to that point.”

And it seems as if there is no reason to be anxious. Pettersson told the media that he is happy with how the Canucks have progressed since Rutherford took over in 2021. “I think it shows for itself, where we are in standings, all the renovations at the rink and just to become a really professional hockey club, and the culture has changed,” the 25-year-old said, via NHL.com.

Elias Pettersson is leading the Canucks toward Stanley Cup contention this year. That appears to be his main focus as of now. If he can bring a championship to Vancouver, his next contract is certainly going to be a noteworthy one.