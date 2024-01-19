The Bruins coach is feeling good about his club's direction.

David Pastrnak had a hat trick and the Boston Bruins held off the red-hot Colorado Avalanche 5-2 on Thursday night.

Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery is feeling good about the direction his team is headed, according to Bruins writer Ty Anderson:

“We’re trending the right way. Slowly but surely. I think the last three games might be the best three games we’ve had all year.”

Montgomery may have a point. The Bruins won their third straight and improved to 8-1-3 in their last 12.

Jake DeBrusk and Jakub Lauko also scored for Boston in the game against Colorado. Playing his sixth straight game and making his fourth straight start for the first time since the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs, Jeremy Swayman made 30 saves for Boston.

The Bruins are now sitting at 27-8-9 on the year. Last time out, it was a dominating performance as they faced the Devils. After a scoreless first period, the Bruins struck on a Charlie Coyle goal in the second to make it 1-0. In the third, Pastrnak scored on the power play, and then Trent Frederic scored an empty net goal. Meanwhile, Swayman stopped all 31 shots he faced as the Bruins won 3-0.

The Bruins lead the NHL Eastern Conference standings by five points over the second place Florida Panthers. There's plenty of season left to play, but if Boston keeps this level up on the ice, it's possible that no one will catch them in the standings.

Up next for the B's: The team will host Montreal in an ‘Original Six' matchup of longtime rivals on Saturday night.