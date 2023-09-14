Andrei Kuzmenko was an excellent addition to the Vancouver Canucks when he came over from the KHL's SKA Saint Petersburg ahead of the 2022-23 season. He scored 74 points in 81 games while enjoying instant chemistry with superstar Elias Pettersson.

But ahead of his second season in North America, the young Russian made a hilarious admission on how he plans to be even better next year.

“Last season was so bad for me, my weight,” Kuzmenko told Sportsnet's Iain MacIntyre said after skating with his teammates this week. “Now, I lose weight. Last summer, I [ate] a lot of waffles. Waffles, then Nutella, then strawberries, then bananas.”

It looks like the 27-year-old is watching the sweets in order to get even better after an electric rookie season in Vancouver.

“Waffles are not good for me,” Kuzmenko explained. “I like [them], but [they're] not good for me. This summer, [the] rules for me [were]: No chocolate, no Nutella, no ice cream in my freezer. You want ice cream, then go to the market. But I [stayed] home.”

The average fan would have no idea he was struggling with his weight after posting 39 goals and being a threat to score almost every time he was on the ice last year.

Still, Kuzmenko was out of shape after he arrived at Canucks training camp and signed a one-year, $950,000 contract with the team ahead of the 2022-23 season. He was placed on an individual workout regimen that forced him to stay late after practices, per MacIntyre.

“I need to be better,” he said after signing a two-year, $11 million contract extension in January to remain in British Columbia for at least the next two seasons.

“Little drills, yes? Defence, I be better. Shooting, I be better. I shoot more. And skating. I need physical body. Work, work, work. I know I have pressure. But I have pressure all my hockey years. Every year, step up. But for me, it's simple: You want to be better? Go to work. Go to the gym, go to the ice, go to the cycle. You don't want to be better? Relax, stay home. But I want to be better.”

With exposure to Pettersson on the first line and a spot on the first powerplay unit all but guaranteed, expect another standout season from Andrei Kuzmenko in 2023-24.