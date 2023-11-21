Nils Hoglander received a game misconduct for a dirty hit on Kevin Labanc in the Canucks win over the Sharks, and he has received a max fine

The Vancouver Canucks have been rolling to start the 2023-24 campaign, racing out to a 13-5-1 record, which has helped them accrue the third most points in the entire league. The Canucks have gotten contributions up and down their roster, with one such guy being Nils Hoglander. After their most recent win over the San Jose Sharks, though, there was a fear that Hoglander could be suspended for a dirty hit on Kevin Labanc.

Late in the second period, Hoglander and Labanc were tied up alongside the boards, with both guys taking a tumble after Hoglander slew-footed Labanc to drop him to the ice. Hoglander was immediately given a five-minute major and a game misconduct for the hit, and it was expected that he would face discipline for the play. Thankfully for the Canucks, Hoglander has only been fined here, and won't face a suspension, although he did receive the max fine for his hit.

Max fine for Hoglander – no suspension. https://t.co/cMeVFA1vrH — Rick Dhaliwal (@DhaliwalSports) November 21, 2023

Hoglander has gotten off to a strong start this season, racking up five goals and three assists in his first 17 games for Vancouver this year. That may not seem like much, but it's worth considering that Hoglander only had three goals and six assists through 25 games last season, so he's already off to a much better start to the campaign. And thankfully, he won't have to miss time for this hit.

The talented Swedish winger will be forced to hand over $2,864.58 for his hit on Labanc, but it's obvious that is something Hoglander will easily do if it means he doesn't have to miss any time on the ice. With a suspension out of the picture now, Hoglander will take the ice again on Wednesday night to try to help Vancouver pick up a win in what figures to be a tough battle with the Colorado Avalanche.