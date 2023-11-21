Quinn Hughes is playing out of his mind during the 2023-24 season for the Vancouver Canucks, and he added more history to his roaring start.

Quinn Hughes is on a different level in 2023-24.

The Vancouver Canucks captain and National Hockey League's leading scorer kept his torrid pace going in a 3-1 win over the Sharks on Monday night, scoring a goal and adding an assist as the Canucks improved to 13-5-1 on the campaign.

Now sporting an incredulous 30 points in just 19 games, Hughes found himself in elite company on Tuesday. The superstar American is just the third defensemen in NHL history to record 30 points in under 20 tries.

“Quinn Hughes became the first player to record 30 points this season and just the third different defenseman in NHL history to reach the mark in fewer than 20 games as the Canucks skated to victory,” wrote NHL.com.

The only other two D-men to score 30 points quicker? Al MacInnis in 1990-91, and Bobby Orr, who accomplished the feat fives times but most recently in just 14 games in 1974-75.

It's truly elite company for a player who is eclipsing all expectations and leading his team to one of their best starts in franchise history. The Norris Trophy already seems to be a two-horse race between he and Colorado Avalanche superstar Cale Makar.

“I was second in the league for defencemen for points last year and it doesn't really mean much at the end of the day. I wanted to be in the playoffs and be on a successful team and successful organization and we've been successful start here and we got to keep going,” he explained, in true captain fashion, after the win.

But at this point, Hughes is already inserting his name into Hart Trophy consideration as the league's Most Valuable Player. He's been that good in the early going.

Canucks back on track after beating Sharks

After losing two games in a row for the first time since early October, Vancouver took advantage of the league's worst team to get back in the win column.

Hughes led the way for the Canucks, while Sam Lafferty and JT Miller scored a goal each. Thatcher Demko made 27 saves in a winning effort.

Tomas Hertl scored San Jose's only goal, which lost for the fourth time in five games after a two-game win streak. The Sharks started the season 0-10-1 and continue to tank for a top pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

For Quinn Hughes and his teammates, it's second place in the Pacific Division and third in league standings as the phenomenal start continues. The Canucks will look to keep the good times rolling in a heavyweight matchup with the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday night.