The Vancouver Canucks pushed a trade across the line ahead of training camp. Vancouver acquired goaltender Casey DeSmith from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for forward Tanner Pearson and a 2025 third-round pick. Pearson played parts of five seasons with the Canucks before this deal.

On Wednesday, Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin spoke to the media for the first time since the trade was announced. He revealed his motivation behind the deal and the benefits he believes it could bring to his roster.

“I couldn't guarantee [Pearson] ice time and a roster spot and we felt this was a hockey deal where we improve our depth in net on the back end getting an established goalie in Casey DeSmith,” Allvin said, via NHL.com, “But the improvement of our younger wingers made us excited and we felt that this was a move that freed up some (salary) cap flexibility as well.”

Pearson played just 14 games last season before suffering a hand injury. Initially, the veteran forward was due to be out just 4-6 weeks. However, Pearson underwent multiple surgeries and missed the season. The team's treatment of the injury sparked an internal review within the Vancouver organization.

Though there could be some concerns with his hand, the Canadiens feel good about his progress. In fact, Habs general manager Kent Hughes said he'd already passed his physical testing with Vancouver. “Is it 100 percent? No, but we expect that he’s going to be available to play and take part in camp. I think he’s arriving today so he’ll be on the ice tomorrow,” the Canadiens general manager said, via NHL.com.

The Canucks begin their season by playing a home-and-home series against the Edmonton Oilers. Montreal, meanwhile, will hit the road to open their season against the Toronto Maple Leafs next month.