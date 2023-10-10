The Vancouver Canucks are looking to make noise in the upcoming NHL hockey season. The Canucks have not made the Stanley Cup Playoffs since the 2019-20 season. The team is looking for a spark to turn the fate of the franchise. The latest NHL news surrounds Vancouver right winger Conor Garland.

Apparently, the Canucks have granted Garland permission to talk to other teams about a potential trade, per Eliotte Friedman. Vancouver is working with Garland to address their tight cap situation and see if there is a better fit for the right winger on a different team.

This announcement is no surprise for a Canucks team that has already started retooling for improvement. During the 2022-23 season, Vancouver fired Head Coach Bruce Boudreau. Rick Tocchet took the helm and helped the Canucks make a promising midseason run.

In addition, the team traded captain Bo Horvat in exchange for Anthony Beauvillier, Aatu Raty, and a 1st round pick. The Canucks also bolstered their defense in the offseason by trading goalkeeper Casey DeSmith. They added to their depth by signing Carson Soucy, Ian Cole, and Matt Irwin in free agency.

Conor Garland began his stint with the team during the 2021-22 season. While he has been considered a key piece of the Vancouver offense, the team is changing direction.

Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes are two of the best players in the NHL. Understandably, they are likely the priority players the Canucks want to build around. Until a trade is lined up though, Garland will focus on playing with his team as Vancouver opens their hockey season.

The Canucks start their season on October 11th against the Edmonton Oilers.