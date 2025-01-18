The Vancouver Canucks find themselves in a rough position, having gone 1-5-1 in their last seven games. Their most recent setback was their 5-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night at Rogers Arena in downtown Vancouver.

The Canucks are now 19-15-10, falling to fifth place in the Pacific Division.

Canucks captain Quinn Hughes, who is the reigning Norris Trophy winner as the NHL's top defenseman, dropped a sobering take on Vancouver's recent struggles, via TSN.

“We just gave up too many rushes, too many turnovers, not playing the way we want to play, getting outworked. All of the above,” he said.

He continued by saying that while he's optimistic, it's time for him and the rest of his teammates to figure things out.

“I mean, I'm an optimistic guy, and I believe in our group,” Hughes continued. “In saying that, it's game 44 tonight and we need to be figuring our stuff out, quickly.”

The Canucks next host the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night at Rogers Arena; puck drop is scheduled for 10:00 PM EST.

The Canucks have faced multiple trade rumors involving top stars

The Canucks have been rumored to be interested in moving one of J.T. Miller or Elias Pettersson, both of whom have been said to be involved in a rift with one another.

“I know I can do better,” Pettersson said. “I will be the first one to say it, and I never think things will get easier.

“I haven't had the start (to the season) that I wanted to. At the end of the day, I have expectations from the club, and obviously, I haven't met them yet. But, I mean, it doesn't matter what people say. I know what I can do, and that's what I'm focussing on doing.”

Pettersson is one player who needs to improve his performance in a hurry, as he only has 10 goals and 19 assists so far in 2024-25.