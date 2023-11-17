Quinn Hughes' play has electrified the league and earned him some lofty praise from former teammate Tanev.

Over a month into the season, the top three points leaders in the NHL all wear the same sweater. The Vancouver Canucks are that team, with Quinn Hughes, JT Miller and Elias Petterson leading the way with 27 points each. Hughes' play has electrified the league and earned him some lofty praise from former teammate and current Calgary Flames defenceman Chris Tanev.

“Right now, he is probably the best player in the league,” Tanev said, via Wes Gilbertson.

Though a lot of people have given Hughes his flowers for the dominant start to the season he's had, not many went to the lengths that Tanev went.

Tanev was paired with Hughes during the latter's rookie season in 2019-20. He got a first-hand look at how talented Hughes is and has seen him grow over the last few years.

“If you watch him play right now, he has the puck the whole game,” Tanev said. “He controls a lot of the game. … He's so smart out there. There are guys who are one step ahead of everyone, but I feel like he is two steps ahead of everyone. And just how he skates, how he uses his edges, he is able to create so much space for himself.”

Quinn Hughes notched a career-high 76 points last season and is on pace for 130 this year. He has a point in six consecutive games and scored 19 in the last nine contests.

Tanev is in his fourth season with the Flames. He has two points in 16 games this season. In 2021-22, Tanev played in all 82 games for the Flames and recorded a career-high 28 points.