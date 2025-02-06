The Vancouver Canucks traded for Marcus Pettersson in a big deal with the Pittsburgh Penguins. At the time, some criticized the Canucks for moving a first-round pick in this deal. Pettersson was a free agent at the end of the season. Without a contract extension, the price for the former Penguins defender felt a bit steep.

However, all of that talk has been put to rest. The Canucks have signed Pettersson to a six-year contract extension, the team announced on Wednesday. This new pact carries an annual average value of $5.5 million. Moreover, the first three seasons of this contract include a full no-movement clause, according to The Fourth Period's David Pagnotta. The final three years contain a 15-team no-trade clause.

Pettersson has emerged over the last few seasons as one of the more underrated defensemen in the NHL. The new Canucks blueliner spent time this season as the top-pairing left-shot option on Pittsburgh's defense. He helped Pittsburgh overcome a slow start to the regular season and compete for the playoffs. However, a contract extension between the two sides never came to pass.

The Canucks are trying to contend for the Stanley Cup Playoffs in their own right. Vancouver are currently tied on points with their Western Canadian rival Calgary Flames for the second Wild Card. However, the Flames officially possess the final playoff berth through a tiebreaker.

Vancouver's trade for Marcus Pettersson deepens the left side of their blueline. The Canucks have one of the best defensemen in the league in Quinn Hughes on the left side. However, the depth behind the Vancouver captain was a bit lacking before the move to add Pettersson in the lineup.

The Canucks are winners in four of their last six games. And they hope they can keep this momentum going with Pettersson in the lineup. It will certainly be interesting to see how the veteran rearguard performs with his new contract extension on the books starting next season.