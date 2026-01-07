The Cincinnati Bengals enter the 2026 NFL Draft caught between the frustration of a lost season and the urgency of maximizing a championship window. A year derailed by injuries and inconsistency has forced Cincinnati to confront uncomfortable truths about its depth and long-term protection plan for its franchise quarterback. This draft isn’t about blowing things up or chasing splashy headlines. It's about recalibrating with purpose. The Bengals need impact players who fit their identity and quietly position them to reassert themselves in a brutal AFC. Sometimes, the most important drafts aren’t the loudest ones but the ones that get the foundation right.

Season recap

The Bengals’ 2025 NFL season was one of quiet frustration and missed opportunity. They had a 6-11 record and a third-place finish in the AFC North. From the opening weeks, it was clear the year would hinge on the health of Joe Burrow. His early-season injury robbed the franchise of its offensive engine and emotional center. Without Burrow, Cincinnati struggled to generate rhythm. They cycled through backup quarterbacks and rarely sustained momentum from one week to the next. There were flashes but nothing resembling continuity. By midseason, the Bengals were no longer chasing playoff relevance. Instead, they pivoted toward development, evaluation, and survival. It wasn’t a total teardown, but it was unmistakably a holding pattern. Protect the core, get healthy, and position the roster for a meaningful rebound in 2026.

Draft needs

With Burrow expected back under center, the Bengals’ 2026 draft priorities are less about reinvention and more about reinforcement. Defensively, the middle of the field remains a pressing concern. Linebacker play lacked consistency in both run fits and coverage responsibilities. It left the defense vulnerable on early downs and in high-leverage moments. Adding athleticism and range at linebacker is essential.

Up front, pairing another impact presence alongside BJ Hill would stabilize the defensive interior and reduce the stress on the edge rushers. On the back end, safety play was uneven. The Bengals need smarter, more instinctive defenders who can generate turnovers and communicate coverage adjustments. Offensively, the offensive line remains a familiar talking point. Protecting Burrow is non-negotiable. Sure, Cincinnati has invested here before. Still, depth and versatility are lacking. The draft must provide contributors who can step in quickly and raise the baseline across the roster.

Here we'll try to look at and discuss the Bengals' 3-round mock draft based on the PFF 2026 NFL mock draft simulator.

Round 1, pick 10: LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State

At No. 10 overall, Cincinnati lands one of the most intriguing defensive chess pieces in the class with Sonny Styles. A converted defensive back, Styles brings a rare blend of size, length, and coverage fluidity to the linebacker position. His background shows up immediately when he drops into zone or matches up with tight ends and backs. Those are areas where the Bengals have been exploited in recent seasons.

Styles has also made tangible strides as a run defender. He can use his long wingspan to wrap and finish plays rather than merely arrive late. The instincts are still developing, but that’s where Cincinnati’s defensive structure can help. Styles projects as a three-down linebacker who can stay on the field regardless of personnel grouping. This is a forward-looking pick. It prioritizes ceiling and modern defensive demands over instant polish.

Round 2, pick 41: S AJ Haulcy, LSU

In the second round, the Bengals turn to the secondary with AJ Haulcy. He's a safety whose game is built on instincts and ball production. Haulcy fits best in zone-heavy concepts. That's where he can keep plays in front of him, read the quarterback, and attack throwing lanes. That profile aligns neatly with what Cincinnati has been missing. They need a back-end defender who can generate turnovers without gambling recklessly.

Article Continues Below

Yes, Haulcy may never be a universal, scheme-proof safety. That said, his strengths are clear and valuable. Against high-level SEC competition, he’s shown the processing speed and awareness to hold his own. For the Bengals, this pick is about role clarity. Plug Haulcy into a system that accentuates his vision and anticipation, and he can become a steady, reliable starter who quietly changes games with timely takeaways.

Round 3, pick 72: WR CJ Daniels, Miami

Cincinnati rounds out its three-round haul by adding offensive juice with CJ Daniels. Daniels isn’t projected as a primary target. However, that’s not what the Bengals need. They already have Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins anyway. His value lies in complementing the existing receiver room with speed, vertical ability, and alignment flexibility.

Daniels has a knack for finding space downfield and turning limited opportunities into chunk plays. That skill set pairs well with Burrow’s willingness to push the ball when protection holds. He’ll need refinement as a route runner and continued growth in play strength, but the framework is there. As a third-round selection, Daniels offers upside without pressure. That gives Cincinnati another weapon who can stretch coverage and prevent defenses from collapsing on the top options.

Why this draft fits Cincinnati’s timeline

What makes this mock draft compelling isn’t star power but coherence. Styles, Haulcy, and Daniels all address specific weaknesses without forcing the Bengals into desperate reaches. Each pick aligns with a realistic developmental arc that matches the franchise’s immediate goal. They must return to competitiveness while Burrow is still in his prime. This isn’t a flashy reset. It’s a methodical recalibration that assumes health and stability will matter more than headline-grabbing swings.

The bigger picture

The Bengals don’t need to reinvent who they are. They need to remember it. This three-round mock does exactly that. It will reinforce the middle of the defense, add intelligence and ball skills on the back end, and supply just enough offensive firepower to keep defenses honest. If Cincinnati executes something close to this in April, the disappointing 2025 season may quickly feel like a necessary pause rather than a warning sign.