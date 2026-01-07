Indeed, the Chicago Bulls are a bit lost without Josh Giddey on the floor. He is currently out with a hamstring injury for at least a two-week period. However, the Bulls aren't leaving that void hollow any longer.

On Tuesday, Chicago decided to re-sign Japanese guard Yuki Kawamura to a two-way contract. Before the season started, Kawamura was waived to make way for Trentyn Flowers and Mac McClung to two-way deals.

Additionally, he suffered a lower leg injury.

OFFICIAL: We have signed Yuki Kawamura to a Two-Way contract. Welcome back, @KawamuraYuki 🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/tdabnR9u0R — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 6, 2026

Before joining the Bulls, Kawamura had played with the Memphis Grizzlies. During the 2024-2025 season, he averaged only 1.6 points and 4.2 minutes per game. Altogether, he played in 22 games and shot 36.7% from the field and 77.8% from the free throw line.

Kawamura is a native of Yanai, Yamaguchi, Japan. He played for the Japanese national team in both the 2023 World Cup and the 2024 Summer Olympics. In July 2025, Kawamura joined the Bulls for the NBA Summer League. Over the course of five games, he averaged 10.2 points and 6.2 assists per game.

Ultimately, the 5'2 guard has shown flashes of being an effective playmaker, much like Giddey. The Bulls are 17-19 and are slated to face the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday.

The popularity of Yuki Kawamura is due to his “heart over height” mentality .

Since coming to Chicago, Kawamura has cultivated a certain level of popularity among the fans. It is not just for his skills, but also for his outlook on the game. Given his stature, he has utilized what has become known as the “heart over height” mentality.

The idea that he isn't going to let his height define him, but rather his passion and grit to do so. In essence, Kawamura has taken it upon himself to do whatever it takes to prove he belongs.

The Summer League was the appetizer;; now we can get the entree.