The Vancouver Canucks are on the verge of getting one of the most important pieces of their lineup back into action.

Goaltender Thatcher Demko, who missed all of Training Camp and the exhibition schedule along with every game so far in the 2024-25 season, is on the verge of an “imminent” return.

According to NHL insider Darren Dreger, Demko has been a “full participant” with the Canucks in practice and that his return is “imminent”, via Canucks Army.

“We know that he’s a full participant now with the Vancouver Canucks and that bodes well. I mean, his expected return is imminent,” he said. “I would say sooner rather than later. Again I’m dodging the specific timeline because I don’t think that they [the Canucks] have a specific date in mind or at least one that they’re willing to disclose at this point.”

“The only indication I was given this morning is that he looks good and they’d like to see him get more reps to get fully up to NHL regular season game speed, but they like what they’re seeing in practice, so it does feel like it’s inside days now, he continued.”

Demko has posted a career record of 116-81-17 with a 2.79 goals-against average, a .912 save percentage, and eight shutouts. The 2023-24 season was his best as a pro to date, as he went 35-14-2 with a 2.45 goals-against average and a career-best five shutouts.

Canucks G Thatcher Demko has been absent since the 2024 postseason

Following a strong regular season, Demko was in net for Vancouver at the start of their postseason series against the Nashville Predators.

But he didn't play again after the opening contest thanks to his injury. Now-former backup Casey DeSmith took over for the next game, followed by Arturs Silovs, who remained in net for the rest of the postseason, which lasted until a Game 7 loss against the rival Edmonton Oilers in the Conference Semi-Finals.

With Demko sidelined, Vancouver’s goaltending duties have been shared this season between Silovs and newcomer Kevin Lankinen, who has mostly excelled since joining the Canucks on a one-year contract.