It’s been a rough go for the Las Vegas Raiders this season, and Sunday’s 34-10 loss to the New York Giants just added injury to insult. To make matters worse, head coach Pete Carroll provided a postgame update on quarterback Geno Smith that effectively shut the door on his season, and potentially his time as the starter in Vegas.

According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, Carroll confirmed that Smith suffered a high-ankle sprain during the fourth quarter of the blowout loss. Carroll’s tone wasn’t optimistic, indicating that the veteran signal-caller will almost certainly miss the Week 18 season finale against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Before exiting, Smith had a mixed afternoon trying to spark a struggling offense. He completed 20 of 28 passes for 176 yards and tossed a touchdown to Tyler Lockett, a brief glimmer of their old Seattle connection. However, the day unraveled with two costly interceptions. The final blow came in the fourth quarter when Smith was hurt while trying to make a tackle after his second pick.

The Giants capitalized on the Raiders' mistakes, with rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart throwing for 207 yards and adding two rushing touchdowns. New York also got a spark from Deonte Banks, who took a kickoff 95 yards to the house, burying any momentum Las Vegas tried to build.

With Smith likely shelved, the 2-14 Raiders now look toward a grim finale against the Chiefs. The only silver lining? A loss next week would lock up the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, giving the franchise a clear path to reset at quarterback.