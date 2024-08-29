The start of training camp is slated for the last two weeks in September, but the Vancouver Canucks may be left scrambling to find goaltending at that point. That's because starting goalie Thatcher Demko has not recovered from the knee injury he suffered in the first round of the playoffs and the start of his 2024-25 season could be delayed.

Apparently, the knee issue suffered by Demko was quite unusual, prompting one doctor to say it was the kind of injury he had not seen in 50 years of practice.

Demko was one of the best goaltenders in the NHL last season, finishing second in the Vezina Trophy race to Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets. If Demko's return is delayed — and it appears quite likely — the Canucks will be left in the scramble mode for goaltending at the start of the upcoming season.

Vancouver goaltending coach Ian Clark has come under some fire for the Demko injury, as NHL insider Frank Servalli suggested that the goaltending coach may have overworked Demko. As a result, Clark's process for preparing his goaltender could have had an impact on Demko's health. Clark will serve as a goalie scout and development coach in 2024-25

Demko played a key role the Canucks rise in 2023-24

Demko was on the ice throughout Vancouver's postseason play last year, as he was attempting to get back into a competitive mode in the second round. However, he never made it back as the Canucks made it to the seventh game of the second round against the Edmonton Oilers without Demko's services.

In addition to dealing with the Demko injury, the Canucks are apparently dealing with further injury concerns about No. 2 goalie Arturs Silovs.

The Latvian goaltender figured to play a key role with the Latvian Olympic team as it prepares for the qualification tournament for the 2026 Olympics, but he is suffering from knee inflammation and he will not play.

Demko played with confidence throughout the year and he made 51 starts for the Canucks last year. He had a brilliant season in building a 35-14-2 record that included a 2.45 goals against average along with a .918 save percentage. He also had five shutouts for the Canucks last season.

Demko has two seasons left on a contract that carries a $5 million cap hit.

As a result of the injury situations with Demko and Silovs the Canucks are considering other goaltenders, including Finnish free agent Kevin Lankinen. The 29-year-old did an impressive job in a backup role for the Nashville Predators last season.

Lankinen had an 11-6-0 record last season in Smashville, and that included a 2.82 GAA and .908 save percentage with one shutout. He spent the first two years of his NHL career with the Chicago Blackhawks and before moving on to the Predators in 2022-23.