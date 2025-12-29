The Green Bay Packers are going to the NFL playoffs, but they are not going as NFC North champions. That chance disappeared Saturday night when the Packers were defeated 41-24 at home by the Baltimore Ravens.

The Packers gained their spot as a Wild Card team on Christmas Day when the Minnesota Vikings defeated the Detroit Lions and eliminated Dan Campbell's team from postseason consideration.

Green Bay (9-6-1) has lost its last 3 games as they prepare for the season finale on the road against the Minnesota Vikings. Kevin O'Connell's team was eliminated from playoff consideration weeks ago, but the Vikings have won 4 consecutive games and they could give the Packers a major battle in the final game of the season.

The Packers were forced to start Malik Willis at quarterback against the Ravens and while he completed 18 of 21 passes for 288 yards with 1 touchdown, the Packers could not keep up with the Ravens as a result of Derrick Henry's 4-touchdown performance.

Article Continues Below

Willis got the call from head coach Matt LaFleur after QB1 Jordan Love suffered a concussion in Week 16 against the Chicago Bears, and the head coach is clearly impressed with his backup quarterback's performance. He believes that Willis has the arm strength to keep the Packers in any game on a consistent basis. “He can make any throw on the planet,” LaFleur said. “I'd put him up against anybody.”

Packers may not want to rush Love into the lineup

While it's clear that LaFleur and the Packers don't want to go into the postseason with a 4-game losing streak, there is no reason to push the starting quarterback back into the lineup if he is not 100 percent healthy. The Packers are the No. 7 seed in the NFC playoff structure and they will face the No. 2 seed in the Wild Card round.

That means they will face either the Bears (11-4) or Philadelphia Eagles (11-5). The Bears can clinch the No. 2 spot with a win over the San Francisco 49ers Sunday night or by beating the Lions in the season finale. If the Bears and Eagles finish with the same records, the Bears have the tiebreaker edge because they defeated Philadelphia in their head-to-head matchup