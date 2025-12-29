For the first time since the Tom Brady era, the New England Patriots are champions of the AFC East again. They finally secured the division title after their 42-10 win on the road on Sunday against the New York Jets and the Buffalo Bills' 13-12 home loss at the hands of the reigning Super Bowl champions Philadelphia Eagles later in the day.

The Pats immediately celebrated their AFC East win with a social media post on X, formerly Twitter.

BACK AT THE TOP! pic.twitter.com/gxmyr1ywTd — x – New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 29, 2025 Expand Tweet

Of course, Patriots fans are celebrating their team's latest achievement.

“THE VRABEL AND MAYE ERA IS HERE!!” one fan said.

From another commenter: “And couldn’t have ended it a better way, Josh chokes again 😂😂 GO PATS!! 🔴🔵”

“Its been 1,825 days, but that Boston cream always rises to the top!” shared a different commenter.

“Checking in on the rest of the AFC East to see if they’re okay. (They are not). Rent is due and New England just collected! 💅💍 #BackAtTheTop” a thrilled fan posted.

“Meet the new boss, same as the OLD BOSS,” a social media user announced.

The Bills entered Week 17 on a four-game winning streak, but they failed to sustain their momentum against the Eagles, who held Buffalo scoreless in the first three quarters of the contest. Buffalo had a chance to win the game, but botched a 2-point conversion attempt near the end of the contest.

Meanwhile, the Patriots rode the huge performance of Maye in taking down the Jets. Maye threw for 256 passing yards and five touchdowns with zero interceptions on 19-of-21 pass completions.