The Chicago Bears made an immediate statement in their Sunday night game against the San Francisco 49ers.

In just the first play of the contest, the Bears forced the 49ers to cough up the ball, as linebacker TJ Edwards picked off Brock Purdy before taking it to the house to give Chicago the early 7-0 lead.

You can watch the highlight interception by Edwards here:

T.J. EDWARDS PICKS IT AND BRINGS IT BACK FOR SIX 🐻

Purdy appears to be targeting 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings during that play, but Jennings couldn't hold on to the ball. Edwards then took advantage of the situation, as he swooped in for the interception before racing to the end zone for a 34-yard touchdown.

After securing the NFC North title, thanks to the Green Bay Packers' loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday, the Bears look even more invigorated to finish the 2025 NFL regular season strong. They are still in the running to win the top seed in the NFC, but they also have to win their last two games in order to have a shot at accomplishing that feat.

For Edwards, that was his first interception of the season and first pick-six since entering the league in 2019.

With his huge defensive play, Edwards helped the Bears set the tone right away against the 49ers, while also giving Chicago an early cushion to work with.

After dealing with the dangerous San Franciso squad in Santa Clara, Edwards and the Bears will finish their regular season at Soldier Field in Chicago against the Detroit Lions, who are already eliminated from playoff contention.