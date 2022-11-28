Published November 28, 2022

By Tristin McKinstry · 2 min read

The Vancouver Canucks have been accused of discrimination by former employee Rachel Doerrie on Sunday. The allegations specifically call out assistant general manager Emilie Castonguay.

Castonguay allegedly attempted to “eliminate her (Doerrie) from the organization.” Furthermore, Doerrie claims the Canucks assistant general manager made light of previously disclosed mental health issues.

Castonguay released a statement regarding these allegations on Sunday. “I take a lot of pride in my work with the Vancouver Canucks, being a good leader, a person of high moral character, and always respecting and putting my co-workers first,” she said in the statement.

Castonguay went on to say the allegations against her are “absolutely not true” and she will comment no further as this is a legal matter. The Canucks organization also released a statement of its own.

“We strongly disagree with the allegations brought forth by Ms. Doerrie,” their statement begins. “Our organization provided Ms. Doerrie with all the necessary resources, support, and opportunities to succeed in her role.” The Canucks also will provide no further comment.

Doerrie alleges the Canucks fired her for talking to the media regarding a promotion she received. According to Doerrie, Castonguay misrepresented a text between her and a reporter friend as an official comment on a promotion.

Furthermore, Castonguay allegedly isolated Doerrie from other Canucks staff. The Canucks assistant general manager reportedly refused to acknowledge Doerrie’s presence at the team’s training camp.

Doerrie also alleges Castonguay questioned her ability to perform at her job. “I don’t know if you have what it takes to do the job, mentally,” Castonguay allegedly said. The comment, considering her pre-disclosed mental health issues, was seen as discriminatory by Doerrie.

It hasn’t been the smoothest season for the Canucks. They began the season winless and currently sit sixth in the Pacific Division. These allegations certainly add another layer of unwanted negative attention for the team.