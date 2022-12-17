By Tristin McKinstry · 2 min read

It has not been smooth sailing for the Vancouver Canucks this season. They began the season winless after seven games. While they have found their winning touch to an extent, they have also had some off-ice controversies.

As the season churns along, many hockey fans and teams are looking toward the trade deadline. The Canucks are one of them, and they have a huge decision to make regarding their captain, Bo Horvat.

Poor contract negotiations have led to the possibility Horvat leaves Vancouver by the deadline in March. And now, we know what the team is seeking in any potential trade.

NHL insider Pierre LeBrun reports the team is not seeking a package of futures. Rather, they are seeking a “hockey deal” that would allow them to upgrade either their center ice position or acquire a right-shot defenseman.

LeBrun goes on to speculate that the Canucks don’t view themselves as completely out of the playoff race. And in Vancouver’s defense, that view isn’t entirely unfounded.

The team currently sits just three points behind the defending champion Colorado Avalanche for the second Western Conference Wild Card spot. Furthermore, they are six points back of the Seattle Kraken for the third seed in the Pacific Division.

Using Horvat as a means to upgrade in other areas could help them close these gaps. However, this type of deal is difficult to pull off in-season. Most interested teams would be contenders who wouldn’t want to lost a roster player for another roster player at this point.

Vancouver’s asking price could always change. You could even argue it’s likely to change. Regardless, the Bo Horvat sweepstakes will be interesting to watch between now and March.