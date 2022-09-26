Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin likely won’t be able to hide from the inevitable storylines this season. He is 21 goals shy of tying hockey legend Gordie Howe for second on the all-time leaderboard. However, while he cannot escape, he can focus his attention elsewhere.

And that’s precisely what the Capitals legend is doing. Ovechkin spoke to the media recently and mentioned his is focused on one thing: winning another Stanley Cup.

“I’m at the age that personal goals are nice, but we understand every year [you get closer] to the end of your career,” the 37-year-old Capitals forward said. “So I just want to win. I want to be in the playoffs and fight for the Cup.”

Ovechkin still plays at a high level despite him being nearly 40 years old. The Capitals legend scored 50 goals last season, with 20 of them coming in the final 28 games of the season. His 90 points from a year ago were his highest points total since 2009-10.

Ovechkin is no stranger to history. Even last season, he set the record for most goals on the power play in a single career. However, there may be no bigger chase for history than the goals record.

The Capitals forward sits at 781 goals over 1200 career games. Howe, who played predominantly for the Detroit Red Wings, scored 801 goals in his career.

If the Capitals forward is able to surpass Mr. Hockey, there is only one player left who stands in Ovechkin’s way. Wayne Gretzky holds the record for most goals in a career, with 894.

Ovechkin also has a chance to set the record for most 50-goal seasons this year. If he is able to record his 10th 50-goal season, the Great 8 will overtake Howe and set himself up for a chance to take down The Great One.