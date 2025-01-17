The Washington Capitals beat the Ottawa Senators 1-0 in overtime on Thursday night. Alex Ovechkin scored his 874th goal to win the game, closing the gap on Wayne Gretzky's record. He did break a record previously held by Jaromir Jagr with his goal against Leevi Merilainen. Alex Ovechkin has now scored against the most unique goalies of any player in NHL history, per ESPN.

“I knew I should take a shot as soon as I can because I thought he may be thinking maybe I will pass it back to [Rasmus Sandin],” Ovechkin told reporters. “It was a good one, and it went in, so I'll take it.”

Merilainen played just the eighth game of the season on Thursday night. He has been tremendous with Linus Ullmark injured, with five wins and a 1.84 goals-against average this year. The 22-year-old Finland native previously made two starts in the 2022-23 season.

The Capitals could not solve the youngster in the first sixty minutes of the game. Merilainen even made three saves in overtime to give his team a chance in the extra period. But Ovechkin and Rasmus Sandin hooked up for a beautiful goal that etched the forward's name onto another page of the record book.

Alex Ovechkin sets another record, inches towards The Great One

A lot of conversation around Alex Ovechkin and the Capitals has been about the all-time goals record. A mark that once was believed to be untouchable is now within reach. But the Russian's career is already enshrined in the record books unlike many in the history of the game. He has the most power-play goals of all time and the most shots on goal. His overtime goal extended his record of extra-period tallies.

But 894 is a number etched into the minds of every hockey fan. Ovechkin challenging Wayne Gretzky's record will take over headlines across the sports world for the last leg of the chase. It will be similar to the hubbub around Aaron Judge's home run chase in 2022, which drew monstrous television ratings.

With 21 goals to go, Ovechkin would have to go on an incredible run to break the record this season. He has 21 goals in 29 games so far this season, missing time with a lower-body injury. There are 37 games left in this season for the Capitals, so it is not impossible but keeping up this pace will be difficult. That would lead to a great storyline for the beginning of next season.