Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin is currently on the IR with a broken leg, but he got off to a blistering start to begin the 2024-25 season. Ovi scored 15 goals in his first 18 games before the injury and sits just 27 goals behind Wayne Gretzky for the all-time scoring record.

While the Russian isn't expected to play again until the new year, Gretzky was asked about Ovechkin possibly surpassing his longstanding record.

Via Chris Johnston:

“He's human. He'll get nervous near the end.”

An interesting answer from The Great One. Although Ovechkin may get nervous, it does look like he will eventually move past Gretzky, whether it be this season or next.

Both Gretzky and Commissioner Gary Bettman are actually planning to travel with the Capitals when Alex Ovechkin does return because as he closes in on the record, they want to see it happen firsthand. Bettman also said the NHL will have a ceremony when he does break the record:

“Yes [we’ve talked about it],” Bettman said. “I said to Wayne, ‘We’re going to be bunking with each other for a while.'”

“The build-up to this incredible feat and the moment it gets tied and beaten is something that people will be very pleased with,” Bettman said. “[It will get] the focus and the intention and the celebration that it deserves.”

Alex Ovechkin returned to the ice on Monday, skating on his own as he continues to rehab the broken fibula. That's certainly a good sign and could indicate that Ovi may return sooner than the 4-6-week period he was initially given.

Capitals head coach Spencer Carbery didn't indicate when Ovi or Spencer Milano could be back when speaking to reporters Monday:

“Still status quo. Nothing has changed with their timeline or moving back. It’s just another positive step. They continue to build reps on the ice, so we’re just continuing to progress to getting them back.”

Ovechkin has 15 goals and 10 assists this season. The Capitals are in first place in the Metropolitan Division despite being without their star player.