John Carlson has played his entire 15-year career with the Washington Capitals, winning a Stanley Cup with the franchise in 2018 and establishing himself as one of the best defensemen in franchise history in the process.
On Saturday night, the 34-year-old will play in game No. 1,000 when the Caps welcome the Boston Bruins to Capital One Arena. And the former first-round pick is excited to reach the milestone.
“When you first break into the League you think about certain things, and you see guys hitting milestones and you think, ‘Oh my God. There’s no way I’m going to be able to do that’ or ‘That seems so far away,’” Carlson explained recently, per NHL.com's Tom Gulitti.
“And here we are.”
Carlson will be the third player — and just the first defenseman — in Capitals history to reach the millennium mark. He passed Calle Johansson back on February 26, who played in 984 games with the team.
Both Alex Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom have already eclipsed the milestone; The Great Eight has skated in 1,416 contests for the Caps, while one of the greatest Swedish players of all time is at 1,105.
The Caps selected Carlson No. 27 overall back in the 2008 NHL Draft, and being able to play every game for one franchise is special for the veteran.
“It means a lot. Obviously, everyone wants a good career, and everyone wants to have a long career and to do it for one team would be even more special just based on all the relationships and the ties that I do have to this organization now,” Carlson continued, per Gulitti.
“There’s so much that goes into it. There’s so many factors that makes it special. I think timing and where the team is and how you perform, there’s so much that goes into it, but I don’t take it lightly that I get to do it for one team.”
1,000 games is incredible, but Carlson and the Caps have bigger fish to fry
There could have been a scenario where the Capitals were out of playoff contention for Carlson's 1,000th. But that is not at all the case. Saturday's tilt with the Bruins on Saturday is critical to the team's postseason hopes.
After failing to advance to the dance in 2023, the Caps have been surging in the back half of the 2023-24 campaign. With six wins in their last eight games, Washington has vaulted back into the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference.
They're just two points up on the Detroit Red Wings in a heated Eastern Conference race — and just one back of the Philadelphia Flyers for the No. 3 spot in the Metropolitan Division.
If they are able to snag a top-three spot, they could be on a collision course with the team that knocked them out in the first-round the last time they advanced: the Carolina Hurricanes.
But that's getting too far ahead. Right now, John Carlson and co. are focusing on the final 10 games. And each one of them will be absolutely monumental.
But No. 74 has had an incredible NHL career — making a significant different both on and off the ice — and he'll get some well-earned recognition in the only hockey city he's ever known.