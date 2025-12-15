Though the Las Vegas Raiders lost 31-0 to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Pete Carroll appreciated their refusal to quit. The legendary coach was realistic afterward about the current state of the organization, which is 2-12, according to ESPN's Ryan McFadden.

Altogether, Carroll thought there would be a spark, but that spark never came.

“Blindly optimistic as I am, I thought we would come in here and have a big factor on this club, and find success that we would be proud of,” Carroll said. “Right now, it doesn't feel like that.”

Additionally, Carroll was asked whether he had experienced anything like this throughout his successful career, according to Levi Edwards of The Raiders.

“No,” he said. “I don’t feel like I’ve been through anything like this.”

In the process, the Raiders made their own version of NFL history. On Sunday, they became the 13th team in the Super Bowl era to lose by 31+ points twice in the same season. The last team to achieve such a feat was the 2021 Houston Texans.

On Oct. 19, Las Vegas lost to the Kansas City Chiefs 31-0. In January 2025, Carroll was hired as the Raiders' head coach.

Pete Carroll is still one of the greatest coaches of all time.

At the collegiate and pro levels, Carroll has left his mark as one of the brilliant football minds ever to be. As the head coach at USC, he led the Trojans to the national championships in 2003 and 2004.

Along the way, they compiled a 97-19 record over 9 seasons and a 34-game win streak during his tenure.

In 2014, Carroll led the Seattle Seahawks to a Super Bowl XLVIII victory over the New England Patriots.

Altogether, he coached the likes of Matt Leinart, Reggie Bush, Russell Wilson, and Richard Sherman. Plus, Carroll has over 260 career wins, combining both his collegiate and professional records.