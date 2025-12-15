It is hard to imagine the Cleveland Browns' season going much worse. Outside of Myles Garrett's chase for the single-season sack record, the Browns have been a farce. Currently cellar-dwelling in the AFC North with a 3-11 record, the pitchforks are out for head coach Kevin Stefanski. A primary reason for calls for Stefanski's firing is his presumed mismanagement of the team's quarterback situation. Starting Joe Flacco to begin the year, then trading him to give 2025 third-round pick Dillon Gabriel a shot, did not pan out.

And now four weeks into the Shedeur Sanders experience, Stefanski's decision-making is being questioned by the media and fans, especially after an embarrassing loss to the Chicago Bears. Despite puzzling play-calling and a lack of success, Stefanski remains unbothered by the noise about his job security.

“I’m not gonna get into those types of things,” Stefanski replied when asked about his future with the team via The Athletic's Zak Jackson. Stefanski quickly shifted the conversation, stating, “My focus, our focus, is solely on the Buffalo Bills.”

While Stefanski may want to avoid the conversation, his performance is hard to ignore. In 98 games with Cleveland, Stefanski has led the Browns to a 43-55 record. To his credit, Stefanski has led the Browns to two 11-win seasons and was the head coach in 2020 when the franchise snapped a 25-year playoff winless streak. However, mixed in with the historical success are four losing seasons, including three double-digit losing seasons.

Not included is the disastrous Deshaun Watson trade and extension. Nor does it factor in how directionless and dysfunctional Cleveland feels at the moment. Stefanski and the Browns will look to salvage what they can in the remainder of the season. With three games left vs. the Bills, Steelers, and Bengals, they face an uphill climb to securing a fourth win in a dreadful 2025 campaign.