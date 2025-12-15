The Houston Texans are feeling great headed into Week 16. Houston got another big win on Sunday, defeating Arizona 40-20 in a blowout victory. The Texans have now won six games in a row and are in prime position to compete for a playoff spot in the AFC. Unfortunately, Houston lost one defensive player for the rest of the year.

Texans defensive tackle Mario Edwards ruptured his pec in Week 15, per Jonathan M Alexander of The Houston Chronicle. He will miss the rest of the 2025 season.

This is a crushing blow for a Houston defense that is losing depth on the interior. Houston is already down Folorunso Fatukasi and Tim Settle Jr. at defensive tackle with both on injured reserve.

The Texans used Edwards as a rotational player, but losing him makes them even thinner on the defensive line.

Fans can expect Houston to add another body from their practice squad to replace Edwards for the rest of the season.

In other Texans injury news, both Woody Marks and Derek Stingley Jr. should be fine after suffering injuries on Sunday. But head coach DeMeco Ryans did note that the team will monitor each player's injury.

Houston is now 9-5 on the season and currently occupies the No. 7 seed in the AFC playoff picture. The Texans have great odds to make the playoffs but it is not yet clear if they can win the AFC South or if they will be a wild card team.

Either way, Houston has plenty on the line during the final three weeks of the regular season.

Next up for the Texans is a Week 16 matchup against the Raiders.