Head coach Spencer Carbery has the Washington Capitals off to an incredible start in 2024-25. The Capitals lost Alex Ovechkin to injury, which was an unfortunate blow to their team. However, they have weathered the storm quite well. Washington has won four of its last six games, including Friday night's contest against the New York Islanders.

The Capitals (16-6-1) defeated the Islanders (8-10-6) by the score of 5-4 in overtime at Capital One Arena on Friday night. Defenseman Jakob Chychrun scored the game-winning goal to give his team its third straight win. It marked the team's ninth comeback win, according to Monumental Sports Network's Tarik El-Bashir. No team has more come-from-behind victories than Washington.

On one hand, winning in this fashion is something to be proud of. It shows that you have a lot of fight and aren't willing to give up so easily. Carbery acknowledged this on Friday night after the game. But he also doesn't prefer winning this way.

“I look at it two ways: I appreciate the resiliency and the character of our group. But I don’t like that we are putting ourselves in those situations. We got a lot of fight and a lot of character in that room that isn’t just going to lay down,” the Capitals head coach told El-Bashir on Friday night.

Capitals pick up another win after brutal second period

The Capitals played a fine game against the Islanders on Friday night. Spencer Carbery's team fell behind in the first period but took a 2-1 lead into the second period. Unfortunately, the wheels fell off hard in the second period.

New York captain Anders Lee scored his ninth goal of the season to tie the game. It only took him 75 seconds to bring the game level for the Islanders. Later on in the period, they took the lead thanks to Kyle MacLean's first of the season. And with two minutes remaining, Simon Holmstrom made it a 4-2 contest.

The Capitals came out to play in the final frame. Dylan Strome continued his torrid start to the year with his ninth goal to make it 4-3. And around six minutes later, Tom Wilson found the back of the net to bring things level again. The two teams went to overtime where Chychrun scored 80 seconds into the extra period.

The Capitals are riding high through the first quarter of the 2024-25 season. This sort of momentum could certainly carry them into the Stanley Cup Playoffs if things continue. Washington retakes the ice on Saturday when they take on the New Jersey Devils on the road.