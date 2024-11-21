The Washington Capitals are coming off a hard-fought 6-2 win over the Utah Hockey Club. Unfortunately, star left wing Alex Ovechkin suffered a leg injury scare during the game's third period, which resulted in him being ruled out to be evaluated on a week-to-week status. The Capitals have released a new update on Ovechkin that will see the star remain out for an extended period.

“Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin underwent further evaluation with team doctors. It was confirmed that Ovechkin has a fracture to his left fibula and is anticipated to miss 4-6 weeks,” the team announced on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday.

Hopefully, Ovechkin will undergo a safe and efficient recovery process.

The star left winger is chasing Wayne Gretzky's all-time goals-made record. Ovechkin inched closer to the record with an impressive hat trick in the Capitals' Nov. 17 win over the Vegas Golden Knights. That momentum carried into Monday's Utah Hockey Club matchup when he totaled two goals to move to 868 total, just 26 behind Gretzky's mark of 894.

Alex Ovechkin's teammates understand the greatness he is chasing and recognize the untimeliness of his injury. Forward Tom Wilson gave a sobering take on Ovechkin's pursuit after the star's injury.

“He’s chasing something bigger than hockey,” Wilson said via NHL.com. “I think everyone in the hockey world just feels that bit of letdown, that emotion that you're just pulling for him and he's putting everything he has into it. He feels all that pressure and the whole world of hockey is just rooting him on.

“So, to come in [the locker room] and see that he was hurt, it hurt a little bit as a teammate. But at the end of the day, that's hockey. It's part of the gig, stuff happens, and guys bounce back from injuries, and he's going do the same.”

Ovechkin's injury hurts, but in time, he should be able to get back on the ice and continue chasing history while helping the Capitals remain competitive.