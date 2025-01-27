The Washington Capitals are having an amazing season with very low expectations. They picked up goalie Logan Thompson from the Vegas Golden Knights this offseason hoping he would fix their goalie problems. But no one could have expected a .925 save percentage and 2.09 goals-against average. The Capitals rewarded Logan Thompson with a multi-year extension on Monday, per multiple reports, including ESPN's Kevin Weekes.

And then, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman came in with details, “Hearing Logan Thompson and WASH closing in on something: 6 years, just under $6M-ish.” He followed up with, “Actual AAV is $5.85M.”

Thompson burst onto the scene in 2022-23 with the Golden Knights and finished top-ten in the Calder race that year. He was hurt for their Stanley Cup run that year but came back as the backup last year. He requested a trade and ended up with the Capitals.

The Capitals have the best record in the Eastern Conference entering Monday's action with 71 points through 49 games. That is a 118-point pace, which would tie the third-best record in franchise history. But they have a long way to go to get there and need continued great play from Thompson to get there.

It is not just Thompson who is helping the Capitals between the pipes. Charlie Lindgren has played 23 games, just four less than Thompson, and has a .904 save percentage and a 2.51 goals-against average. The 31-year-old is a free agent at the end of the year, so he will likely be on a new team.

The Capitals are back in action on Tuesday night against the Calgary Flames and could be rolling out their newly-paid goalie. While the franchise is all pushing for Alex Ovechkin's goal record, they need a goalie to win games and they have it in Logan Thompson.