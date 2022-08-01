Cardinals: 1 perfect MLB trade deadline deal to make St. Louis World Series contenders

The St. Louis Cardinals are currently three games back of the first-place Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central. The divisional crown is still a possibility and of course, so is a Wild Card spot. But, the organization will need to make some noise at the MLB Trade Deadline on Tuesday if they really want to become a potential World Series contender.

Washington Nationals superstar Juan Soto is seen as one of the main players the Cardinals could be pursuing. Reports indicate St. Louis and San Diego are emerging as a frontrunner for the All-Star, but this isn’t exactly what the Cards need right now. Yes, Tyler O’Neill has struggled to find his 2021 form due to injuries and inconsistencies, while Harrison Bader won’t return until September from plantar fasciitis. But, their outfield is set for the future right now. O’Neill, Bader, Dylan Carlson, and Brendan Donovan are all under contract for the distant future and they also have outfielders in the minor leagues who could be helpful at the big league level not too far down the road. None of these players are Soto, but does it make sense to pay him the $500 in 2024 if he decided to stay after the next two years of arbitration? Probably not.

Instead, the Cardinals should be focusing on starting pitching. Oakland Athletics ace Frankie Montas is the guy they need.

1 perfect trade Cardinals need to make to become World Series contenders

Montas has been linked to a number of contenders already, most notably the New York Yankees. He’s almost certainly going to be moved by Tuesday because Montas is simply too good to stay in Oakland and he can immediately contribute to a team with World Series aspirations. The Cardinals’ staff has a 3.85 ERA this season (12th in the Majors), but their rotation owns a 3.98 ERA. Not bad by any means. That being said, injuries to Jack Flaherty and Steven Matz proved there is a need for another starter if a deep run in the playoffs will be in the cards.

Montas is an absolute stud and he would give St. Louis swing and miss stuff. In 2022, the Dominican is 4-9 with a 3.18 ERA in 19 starts, striking out 109 in just 104.2 innings of work. Montas pounds the strike zone with his mid-to-high 90’s fastball, walking a mere 25 batters this season. The Cardinals will almost certainly need to part ways with prospects who are on the doorstep of the Majors. The A’s have made it clear they want players who can contribute right away.

But, St. Louis doesn’t possess a true ace right now. Miles Mikolas is dealing with a 2.86 ERA. Adam Wainwright continues to be productive at 40 years old with a very solid 3.28 ERA as well. Montas though is just a different beast. He’s electrifying and is the type of arm that can make a difference in a big game.

The Cardinals already have Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado enjoying MVP seasons offensively. The lineup is scoring 4.6 runs per game. There is really no hole there right now and once O’Neill and Bader are back healthy, they’ll be even better. Trading for a starter is an absolute must and Montas fits the bill.

There are other possible arms on the market as rentals like Jose Quintana, Nathan Eovaldi, or even Noah Syndergaard. But if the Cardinals truly want to be representing the NL in the Fall Classic, pulling off a blockbuster for Frankie Montas is the move.