Colin Simmons and the Texas Longhorns are ready to kick off the 2025 season against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Simmons is coming off the first season of his collegiate career with the Longhorns, cementing himself as one of their most productive defenders. After 16 games, he made 48 tackles, 14 TFLs, nine sacks, three forced fumbles, three pass deflections, and one interception.

He and the Longhorns are preparing for the season opener against the Buckeyes, a matchup against the defending national champions. With the game only being a few weeks away, Simmons wants the season to begin already, per team reporter Eric Henry.

“I’m done talking about what I’m going to do or what I want to do, it’s time to go do it,” Simmons said.

EDGE Colin Simmons is addressing the media — “I’m done talking about what I’m going to do or what I want to do, it’s time to go do it.” pic.twitter.com/skjnj5Q1KH — Eric Henry (@EricCHenry_) August 14, 2025

What lies ahead for Colin Simmons, Texas

Colin Simmons' radiates the excitement of college football fans who want the season to get underway. As for the Texas Longhorns, how they perform against the Ohio State Buckeyes could set the tone for the remainder of the year.

Simmons' efforts as a freshman earned him plenty of recognition. He landed on the SEC's All-Freshman Team, became an All-American, and won the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award. A big sophomore season awaits him as he looks to improve his stock as one of the best defenders in the country.

As for Texas, the program approaches its fifth season with head coach Steve Sarkisian at the helm. They have gone 38-17 throughout his tenure, including an impressive 24-11 display across Big 12 and SEC Play.

The Longhorns were successful throughout their inaugural campaign in the SEC. They finished with a 13-3 record, going 7-1 in conference play. They topped the league standings, losing the conference championship game 22-19 in overtime to the Georgia Bulldogs.

That didn't stop them from reaching the College Football Playoff, punching their ticket after an excellent regular season. They reached the semifinals of the tournament, losing 28-14 to the Buckeyes, who went on to beat Notre Dame for the national title.

As the No. 1-ranked preseason team in the country, the Longhorns will have their rematch against No. 3 Ohio State. The season opener will take place on Aug. 30 at 11 a.m. ET.