The St. Louis Cardinals are seriously underperforming this season with one of the worst records in the big leagues at 31-44, which puts them at the bottom of the National League Central. Thankfully, there is still a ton of time to turn things around, and prior to the team's meeting with the Chicago Cubs in London Saturday, third baseman Nolan Arenado outlined a few ways the Cards can improve.

Via FOX Sports MLB:

“Yeah, it's definitely a few things. First, we need our starting pitchers to pitch better, we need to play better defense, and we need to be better with runners in scoring position. I know for me myself I need to be better with runners in scoring position. It seems like a lot but it's important and it's the little things like moving guys over, playing the game right. It seems like a lot but if we get better at that I think we can find ourselves back into it.”

Despite the Cardinals' struggles at the start of the season, Nolan Arenado believes a few adjustments to their play can put them back into contention.@Ken_Rosenthal has more on this. pic.twitter.com/rdFN2yggg6 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) June 24, 2023

Starting pitching has been one of the Cardinals' biggest problems. Their rotation has an ERA of 4.77, which ranks 23rd in the Majors. Jordan Montgomery is the only one with an ERA under four. The likes of Miles Mikolas, Jack Flaherty, Steven Matz, and Adam Wainwright have been rather disappointing.

When it comes to offense, they're not awful, but as Nolan Arenado said, there are too many guys being left on base. The reality is the rotation is the glaring weakness and that is a common occurrence Saturday, with Wainwright giving up seven earned runs to the Cubbies in three innings. As of writing, St. Louis is down 7-0.

Clearly, some pitching moves need to be made at the trade deadline because this current group isn't getting it done.