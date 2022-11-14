Published November 14, 2022

By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

The Arizona Cardinals notched a much-needed win on Sunday over the Los Angeles Rams, improving their record to 4-6 on the year. Backup QB Colt McCoy got it done in place of the injured Kyler Murray and he also received some help from a familiar face who has seen his role decrease in recent weeks: AJ Green.

The veteran wideout isn’t playing much nowadays since the arrival of Robbie Anderson but when Green’s name was called in Week 10, he delivered. The WR had a six-yard TD catch and his other reception was key in keeping Arizona’s first drive alive on fourth down. Following the victory, Green made it clear how hard it is to take the backseat after years of being the main man, but he remained confident in his abilities.

“It’s very difficult,” Green said, via the team’s website. “I’ve been the guy for the last decade. It’s hard to come off the field. But I understand my role. I know what I can still do, I know I can still play at a high level. Sometimes you can’t control it. You just have to be ready.”

AJ Green has just 12 catches in 2022 for 66 yards. His lone touchdown came on Sunday. Even head coach Kliff Kingsbury praised Green for his ability to stay ready:

“He has not blinked through everything, through the adversity, through the things going on,” Kingsbury said.

Green might not be the same star wideout of the past, but he knows how to step up. That’s what matters most.