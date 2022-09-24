Albert Pujols has achieved baseball immortality. The legendary St. Louis Cardinals slugger became the fourth member of the 700 home run club on Friday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers. It was an amazing moment for Pujols, who has been revitalized in his final season playing in the MLB.

After his historic 2-HR game, Albert Pujols revealed why hitting that 700th home run in Dodger Stadium was so special. The Cardinals legend talked about why the Dodgers holds a special place in his heart. According to Pujols, it was with this team that he found his joy for the game again. (via Matthew Moreno)

Albert Pujols: “To be able to do it here at Dodger Stadium, where my joy for the game came back, was pretty special.”

“To be able to do it here at Dodger Stadium, where my joy for the game came back, was pretty special.” – #AlbertPujols pic.twitter.com/E7ZkUVYQIH — Matthew Moreno (@MMoreno1015) September 24, 2022

Prior to joining the Dodgers in 2021, Albert Pujols had been in a rough spot. His stint with the other LA team has gone terribly wrong, as he failed to make an impact for the Angels. In later interviews, Pujols has said that he came to close to retiring while he was in Anaheim. Thankfully for Cardinals fans, the Dodgers found a way to rejuvenate the aging veteran.

Now, Pujols is back to hitting dingers at timely moments for his Cardinals. He may not have the same speed that he had in his younger years, but his bat still holds the same power it did when he debuted for St. Louis. He has been, to the shock of many, one of the key reasons why the team is considered a contender this year.

The Cardinals are hoping that this resurgence from Pujols makes him reconsider his retirement stance. If he doesn’t do that, though, the least they can do is give him a proper send-off and crown him World Serious champion again before he hangs up his cleats.