Indiana Fever superstar guard Caitlin Clark's body has been through a lot so far in the 2025 WNBA season. On Tuesday night, the former Iowa Hawkeyes star appeared to suffer another injury late in the contest against the Connecticut Sun at TD Garden in Boston.

With under a minute left in regulation, Clark was seen having difficulty walking to the bench during a timeout while grabbing her groin area. Before that, she made a nice pass to Kelsey Mitchell that led to an easy score.

Clark seemingly was in pain and looked as though she was trying to fight her tears on the bench. She later covered her head with a towel as the huddle continued. Caitlin Clark did not come back to the floor after the timeout, spending the remaining seconds of the fourth quarter on the bench.

Caitlin Clark and the Fever close out the win for 3 straight, but not without worry as Clark appeared in pain in the final minute. Hope it's nothing serious 🙏

Here's another video of Caitlin Clark on the bench, looking very emotional. It is uncertain at the moment whether she reaggravated a groin injury that forced her to miss five games earlier in the season, but her reaction was concerning nonetheless.

Caitlin trying her absolute best to keep it together. This is so damn unfortunate 😭😭😭

Against the Sun, Clark put up a total of 14 points but shot just 4-for-14 from the field and made just one of her seven attempts from behind the arc. She added eight rebounds and seven assists with a steal, but also turned the ball over five times in her fourth game back from a groin injury. Mitchell led the Fever with 20 points on 8-for-13 shooting while Natasha Howard managed a double-double of 18 points and 13 boards. Tina Charles paced the Sun with a total of 21 points and 11 rebounds.

Given that she already missed multiple games because of a groin issue, Clark could potentially be forced to the sidelines again if she did suffer the same injury. Clark's status for Wednesday night's game against the New York Liberty at Barclays Center in Brooklyn remains up in the air, though it will not be surprising to see her sit out that contest, especially with a WNBA All-Star break coming right up.

As for the Fever, they extended their win streak to three games and improved to 12-10.