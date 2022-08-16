Albert Pujols’ firm response on potential Cardinals 2023 return amid hot stretch

Albert Pujols has found his stroke at the plate as of late. The future Hall of Famer and St. Louis Cardinals veteran recently had a multi-home run game. He’s been fantastic against left-handed pitching as well. In other words, despite his age, Pujols is still a valuable contributor. His recent hot stretch at the plate has Cardinals fans wondering if Pujols would consider a comeback in 2023. He addressed a potential comeback next season, per MLB.com.

“Where I’ll be in 2023 is here,” Pujols said. “Watching some of these guys play from the stands. I really don’t think about [coming back]. This is it for me. … I’m going to take a little break.”

Cardinals fans likely got excited after reading the first seven words of Pujols’ statement. But it turns out that 2022 will indeed be his final season.

Cardinals head coach Oliver Marmol shared his thoughts on Albert Pujols.

“Can he? Yes, but that’s for him (to determine),” said Marmol. “But he’s doing exactly what we want — beat up lefties.”

Marmol says that Pujols could realistically return. He also acknowledged that Pujols is doing his job successfully for St. Louis this season.

Albert Pujols is nearing the 700 home run mark for his career. The slugger told MLB.com how often he thinks about his 700-home run pursuit.

“It is in the back of my mind … because I don’t think about it,” Pujols stated. “If it happens, it happens, but I’m blessed with the career that I have and if God has that in store for my career, I’ll just be even more blessed. If it doesn’t happen, I think anybody would agree that I’ve had an amazing career and an amazing run.”