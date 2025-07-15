Baron Davis isn't fully optimistic about the Golden State Warriors' next generation of players, especially as they remain quiet this offseason.

Davis appeared on a July 14 edition of the Podcast P with Paul George podcast. He says the Warriors need their own Derrick White type of guy to step up. However, he stated they don’t have that yet with their young players they’ve drafted over the last few years, specifically Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski and Moses Moody.

“Now it’s just a matter of what young talent, or who can you find that can become that x-factor. Because we know who Steph is, Steph is going to Steph. We know how Dray is, he’s going to always finish top tier on the defense. We know Jimmy Butler is just dangerous. But they’re older. Who is next. Who is that young dude, who is coming in the locker room like, ‘Yo, I got this. Tell me what you need me to do and pour into me.’ I don’t think the Warriors have figured that out yet,” Davis said at the 25:26 mark.

“You got Kuminga, You got Pod, You got Moody. So you got a lot of good solid young players, now you need that x-factor. Like When Boston went and got Derrick White, it was like who is this dude. But all along he’s been killing. So you got to go find somebody that’s like a valuable asset to this team.”

What's next for Warriors this offseason

Baron Davis is right to point this out about the Warriors, especially as their star core continue to age without much additions this offseason.

Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler III have proved that they can maintain their talent as three of the best stars in the NBA. However, time is running out for them to win a championship together as a trio as next season will be their second.

The Warriors are coming off a 48-34 record, returning to the playoffs after falling short in 2023. They beat the Houston Rockets in the first round after a tough seven-game series but lost in five games to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round.